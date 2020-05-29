Newly-hatched baby turtles make their ways to the Persian Gulf
Photo collection depicts newly-hatched babies of hawksbill sea turtles making its ways from the coastline of Iran’s southern Qeshm Island into the warm waters of the Persian Gulf, May 26, 2020.
The hawksbill sea turtles are endangered worldwide. Their appearance is similar to that of other marine turtles. In general, it has a flattened body shape, a protective carapace, and flipper-like limbs adapted for swimming in the open ocean.
