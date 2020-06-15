Welcome to incredible rainbow mountains in northwest Iran!
There are many top reasons to visit Iran, from its diverse natural geography to its cultural festivals, the remnants of ancient civilizations, and maybe above all; its hospitable people.
If you are a nature photography enthusiast, or simple a nature lover, or trekker looking for an amazing place which looks like walking on another planet, the colorful Aladaghlar Mountains is an option. They are situated along a road that connects Ahar to Tabriz northwest Iran.
Few places on Earth feature such dazzling painted mountains such as Zhangye National Geopark in China and Ausangate mountains in Peru
