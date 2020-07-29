Very quiet and deserted but beautiful: the 12th-century Jameh Mosque of Saveh
Once a very bustling place of worship from 12th century onwards, the Seljuk-era Jameh Mosque of Saveh is now very lonely and tranquil. However, it is still a big source of charm for the faithful, sightseers, and buffs of history and Islamic architecture.
The mosque comprises a courtyard, porch, minaret, dome and two archaic altars ornamented with Kufic calligraphic works. The mosque is named after Saveh, where it stands tall in central Iranian city.
The terms “Jameh Mosque” or “Masjed-e Jameh” or “Friday Mosque” is used in Iran for a grand communal mosque where mandatory Friday prayers are/were performed: the phrase is used in other Muslim countries but only in Iran does it designate this purpose.
