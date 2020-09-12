Sat 12, September

Photo: Samira Nazari

Kashan, home to architectural wonders, labyrinthine bazaars

A photo collection depicts variety of architectural wonders such as atmospheric houses, covered labyrinthine bazaars, public bathhouses, madrasas, caravanserais, mudbrick wind-towers, cisterns, Persian gardens and boutique hotels scattered across the oasis city of Kashan. Many travelers opt to bypass Kashan on their journeys between Tehran, Isfahan and Yazd, to visit its must-see destinations on the edge of one of the most beautiful deserts in central Iran.

