Kashan, home to architectural wonders, labyrinthine bazaars
A photo collection depicts variety of architectural wonders such as atmospheric houses, covered labyrinthine bazaars, public bathhouses, madrasas, caravanserais, mudbrick wind-towers, cisterns, Persian gardens and boutique hotels scattered across the oasis city of Kashan.
Many travelers opt to bypass Kashan on their journeys between Tehran, Isfahan and Yazd, to visit its must-see destinations on the edge of one of the most beautiful deserts in central Iran.
