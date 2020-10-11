Happy Hafez Day

Iran’s Hafez Day is celebrated on October 11 this year.
Hafez, in full Shams ad-Din Muhammad Hafez (ca. 1325-1389), is the most popular of Persian poets.
If a book of poetry is to be found in a Persian home, it is likely to be the Divan of Hafez.
Many of his verses have become proverbial sayings, and there are few who cannot recite some of his lyrics, partially or totally, by heart.
Among the many partial English translations of the Divan of Hafez are those by Gertrude Bell and H. Wilberforce Clarke.
Leave a Comment