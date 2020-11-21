Darugheh House bears hallmarks of Russian architecture
If you take a tour of the back alleys of Mashhad, you will discover myriads of attractions hidden behind in the northeastern Iranian metropolis.
The 19th-century Darouqeh House may dazzles you with its seductive appearance. Covering some 1,100 square meters in area, it bears the hallmarks of Russian architecture, which sets it apart from many other ones.
The historical mansion bagged a UNESCO conservation award in 2016. According to UN cultural body, the conservation of Darugheh House was reinstated a significant component of the historic townscape in Mashhad.
