Fri 29, January

Photo: Masoud Hossein

Para skiers compete in Dizin

Five Iranian Para skiers and one Romanian athlete took part in the Dizin International Para Alpine Skiing on Jan. 27 and 28. The competition served as a qualification event for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

