About us
Membership
Contact us
Fri January 29, 2021
Home
Society
Economy
Politics
Sports
Culture
International
Multimedia
Tourism
Fri 29, January
Photo: Masoud Hossein
Para skiers compete in Dizin
Five Iranian Para skiers and one Romanian athlete took part in the Dizin International Para Alpine Skiing on Jan. 27 and 28. The competition served as a qualification event for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.
Leave a Comment
Name
Email
Your Message
*
Please enter the correct answer
4 + 11 =
Leave a Comment