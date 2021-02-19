Mohsen Jafari, martyr of order and security, laid to rest
In a ceremony on Friday morning, the body of Mohsen Jafari, who was martyred along with two of his comrades in the fight against armed gangs on Tuesday, Feb. 16, in border province of Sistan-Balouchestan, was lied to rest at Martyrs Cemetery in Shiraz, capital of Far Province. The funeral ceremony, attended by Provincial law enforcement and security officials as well as Shirazi people, was held at the Shah-Cheraq shrine. Jafari has got the title of “martyr of order and security”.
