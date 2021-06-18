Prominent political figures cast votes for the presidential and council elections
Political figures cast their votes as the voting began at 7:00 in Iran.
Simultaneously mid-term parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections are being held in a few constituencies in the country.
Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani, First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, senior advisor to the Leader Ali Larijani, and Guardian Council Secretary, Ahmad Jannati were among the prominent figures who cast their votes.
