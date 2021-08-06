Fri 6, August

Photo: Maryam Kamyab

Raisi officially takes oath of office as Iran's president

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the parliament, which was attended by senior Iranian civil and military officials and a large number of foreign dignitaries from more than 80 countries.

Raisi officially takes oath of office as Iran's president Raisi officially takes oath of office as Iran's president Raisi officially takes oath of office as Iran's president Raisi officially takes oath of office as Iran's president Raisi officially takes oath of office as Iran's president Raisi officially takes oath of office as Iran's president Raisi officially takes oath of office as Iran's president Raisi officially takes oath of office as Iran's president Raisi officially takes oath of office as Iran's president Raisi officially takes oath of office as Iran's president

Leave a Comment

4 + 14 =