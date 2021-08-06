About us
Fri August 6, 2021
Fri 6, August
Photo: Maryam Kamyab
Raisi officially takes oath of office as Iran's president
The swearing-in ceremony was held in the parliament, which was attended by senior Iranian civil and military officials and a large number of foreign dignitaries from more than 80 countries.
