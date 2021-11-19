Commemoration ceremony held for Bosnian warrior Hasan Cengic
On the occasion of the departure of Hasan Cengic, a fighter and deputy defense minister from Bosnia-Herzegovina, a commemoration ceremony was held on Tuesday at the presence of Esmail Qaani, Commander of the IRGC Quds Force, and a number of prominent Iranian political and military figures including the Ambassador of Bosnia-Herzegovina to Iran and Ebrahim Taherian, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The ceremony was held in the Garden Museum of the Sacred Defense in Tehran.
