Fri 19, November

Commemoration ceremony held for Bosnian warrior Hasan Cengic

On the occasion of the departure of Hasan Cengic, a fighter and deputy defense minister from Bosnia-Herzegovina, a commemoration ceremony was held on Tuesday at the presence of Esmail Qaani, Commander of the IRGC Quds Force, and a number of prominent Iranian political and military figures including the Ambassador of Bosnia-Herzegovina to Iran and Ebrahim Taherian, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The ceremony was held in the Garden Museum of the Sacred Defense in Tehran. 

