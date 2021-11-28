Ambassador Dzhagaryan talks to Tehran Times about pressing issues
Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan talks to the Tehran Times in Tehran on Tuesday, November 23, about certain pressing issues such as the Vienna nuclear talks, expiry of the UN arms embargo against Iran, the armed conflict between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia. In part of his interview, Dzhagaryan says some Iranian demands for the success of the Vienna talks primarily intended to lift sanctions against Iran are “very logical”.
Leave a Comment