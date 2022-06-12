Sun 12, June

Photo: Masoud Hossein

The feeling of beauty

TEHRAN - Savadkuh is a county in Mazandaran Province, northern Iran which has four cities, namely Pol Sefid, Alasht, Zirab, and Shirgah. Savadkuh County is among Iran's top most beautiful places and a tourist destination.

