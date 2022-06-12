About us
Membership
Contact us
Sun June 12, 2022
Home
Society
Economy
Politics
Sports
Culture
International
Multimedia
Tourism
Sun 12, June
Photo: Masoud Hossein
The feeling of beauty
TEHRAN - Savadkuh is a county in Mazandaran Province, northern Iran which has four cities, namely Pol Sefid, Alasht, Zirab, and Shirgah. Savadkuh County is among Iran's top most beautiful places and a tourist destination.
Leave a Comment
Name
Email
Your Message
*
Please enter the correct answer
1 + 12 =
Leave a Comment