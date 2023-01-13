Radio drama “Beehive” spotlights 1983 Iran Air Force operation in Iraq
This photo series shows a troupe performing “Beehive” for a live broadcast from Radio Namayesh on January 12, 2023.
Written and directed by Sadeq Vafai, the play focuses on an operation carried out by the Air Force of the Iranian Army in 1983 under the leadership of pilot Mahmud Eskandari to destroy major points in the Kirkuk oil refinery.
Vafai also played a role in the play performed by Bahmad Vakhshour, Majid Tizro, Abdorreza Safari Daryai, Mehdi Mohammadian, Jalal Mohebbi, Reza Sharafi and Alireza Vahabfar.
