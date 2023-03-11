Spanish version of Leader's book unveiled in Caracas
The book titled "Cell No. 14 which is about on struggles and memoirs of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei in Spanish was unveiled on the sidelines of the Iran-Venezuela culture and friendship exhibition in Caracas.
Ministers of Culture of Iran and Venezuela, ambassadors of different countries in Caracas, cultural activists, and Venezuelan citizens were present at the ceremony which was held in Museum Square on Friday.
