Nowruz Games for Women underway in Tehran

TEHRAN - The first international Nowruz Games for Women started on Saturday in Tehran, capital of Iran and will run until Monday.
Over 500 athletes from 20 countries, including Iran, compete in nine sports for three days.
The athletes from Iran, Armenia, Afghanistan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Iraq, Kuwait, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Tunisia, Russia, Armenia, the UAE, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Palestine, Thailand, and Nepal partake in athletic, riding, Chogan (polo), Karate, Kabbadi, futsal, powerlifting, fencing, and judo competitions.
