Tehran Times conducts interview with secretary of Free Zones High Council
In an exclusive interview conducted by the Tehran Times on June 7, Hojatollah Abdolmaleki, the secretary of Iran’s Free Zones High Council, said that Iran's free trade and special economic zones are “Safe haven for Investment”, because the costs of production, land, manpower, and raw materials are very low in these areas, there is appropriate infrastructure in these zones, and they have good access to global markets.
