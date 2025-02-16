Vahdat Hall hosts Iranian, Dutch musical collaboration
TEHRAN- On the fifth night of the 40th International Fajr Music Festival, Tehran’s Vahdat Hall hosted a joint concert by Afro Anatolian Tales from the Netherlands and Nushe Band from Iran.
Sjahin During and Bram Stadshouders from the Netherlands and Bence Huszar from Hungary are members of the Afro Anatolian Tales.
The Iranian musicians in the Nushe Band include Niusha Barimani, Rokhsareh Rostami, Niloofar Ebrahimi, Donya Fathi, Azin Malekzadeh, and Setareh Hatef.
