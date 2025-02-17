Mon 17, February

Photo: Bahman Vakhshour

Fajr Music Festival ends with homage to composer Javad Maroufi

TEHRAN- The closing night of the 40th International Fajr Music Festival at Tehran’s Rudaki Hall hosted a special performance dedicated to the renowned composer and pianist, Javad Maroufi. The evening featured a piano performance by Mohammadreza Amirghasemi. Amirghasemi, himself a composer and pianist, presented a selection of lesser-known compositions by the late Master Maroufi, offering a unique experience for Iranian piano enthusiasts.

