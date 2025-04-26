Muscat book fair; Arab world and literature all-around
The Muscat International Book Fair (April 24 to May 3) is being held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre with the participation of 674 publishing houses from 35 countries.
The presence of the Iranian Foreign Minister and the Emir of Sharjah first and second day of exhibition to unveil and sign their books has attracted more attention from journalists and increased its popularity. Families and students' visit of the exhibition and the purchase of books have created beautiful images.
