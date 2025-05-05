‘ Tehran Times reports…’ exhibition offers glimpse into Iran in the 1980s
An exhibition showcasing the rich history and enduring legacy of the Tehran Times, Iran's first post-revolution English-language newspaper, is currently running in Tehran.
Titled "Tehran Times reports…," the exhibition provides a unique perspective on Iranian history through the lens of a publication that has strived to project a correct and authentic image of the country in the 1980s. It will be on display until May 15.
