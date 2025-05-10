Kandelous: where ancient roots meet a sustainable future
A photo collection captures scenes from the ancient village of Kandelous in northern Iran, May 8, 2025.
Nestled in the heart of the Alborz mountain range and just 35 kilometers from the Caspian Sea, Kandelous offers a striking blend of natural beauty and cultural depth.
The ancient village has been nominated for the UN Tourism’s Best Tourism Villages label – an honor awarded to rural destinations that embody cultural heritage, environmental responsibility, and inclusive development.
