Guardian Council member tours Tehran Times anniversary exhibition
TEHRAN – Hadi Tahan Nazif, jurist member and spokesperson of Iran’s Guardian Council, paid a visit to the “Tehran Times Reports...” exhibition on Monday, accompanied by Tehran Times Editor-in-Chief Mohammad Sarfi.
Last week, on the occasion of Tehran Times’ anniversary celebrations, the exhibit was inaugurated, showcasing historical front pages and rare archival materials from the past four decades.
During his visit, Tahan Nazif expressed his appreciation, saying that it was an honor to visit the exhibition. He mentioned that they could see Tehran Times’ presence throughout history, noting that the newspaper has been reporting on the events affecting the country and its people with professionalism and interest. He emphasized that the persistence in reporting important and compelling news is evident.
“We could just see a small piece of Tehran Times’ innovation and efforts, but it still shows the passion behind this media group,” he added.
“I wish Tehran Times and its team continued success. May it persist in its vital role, delivering enduring and impactful content as it has throughout the years, and continue to report important news to audiences around the globe,” Tahan Nazif concluded.
Leave a Comment