Sat 24, May

At SCO summit, Tehran Times chief condemns Western media’s complicity in Israeli crimes

URUMQI –The Editor-in-Chief of the Tehran Times, Mohammad Sarfi, delivered a speech at the SCO Media Summit in China, where he condemned Western media’s dehumanization of Palestinians amid Israel’s devastating war in the besieged Gaza Strip. The event, themed 'Building a Better Home Together for a Prosperous Future,' drew over 300 delegates from 26 countries, including Press TV and Khabar Fori from Iran.

