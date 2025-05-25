China-Kazakhstan Khorgos intl. border co-op center visited by SCO Media Summit participants
Journalists participating in the SCO Media Summit, including representatives from the Tehran Times and other Iranian media outlets, visit the Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation on the China-Kazakhstan border on May 24, 2025. The center, a unique joint initiative between China and Kazakhstan, serves as a symbol of cross-border economic collaboration and regional connectivity.
