Hajj pilgrims join annual ‘Disavowal of Pagans’ ceremony at Arafat
Iranian pilgrims hold various placards during the “Disavowal of Pagans” ceremony held on the plain of Arafat during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, on June 12, 2025.
During the event, a message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was read out to the participants. In his message, Ayatollah Khamenei described a pilgrimage grounded in awareness as a remedy for the current suffering of the Islamic world, and emphasized the duty of Muslim governments to halt the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and to pressure the United States, as the main supporter of the Zionist regime, to end its atrocities. He also urged Muslim nations to hold their governments accountable in fulfilling this responsibility.
