Russia celebrates Independence Day with diplomatic gathering at Tehran embassy
The Russian Embassy in Tehran hosted a ceremony to mark Russia’s National Independence Day, attended by diplomats from various countries and senior Iranian officials, including Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs.
The event commemorated Russia’s declaration of sovereignty from the Soviet Union on June 12, 1990, a historic moment that paved the way for the country’s democratic transition. Following the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty, Russia held its first presidential election in 1991, leading to Boris Yeltsin becoming the nation’s inaugural post-Soviet leader.
In Russia, June 12 is observed as a national holiday, with citizens enjoying a three-day break in honor of the occasion.
