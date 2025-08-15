Citizens join Tehran’s commemorative Arbaeen walk

Iranian citizens participate in a special Arbaeen walk in Tehran on August 14, 2025, dedicated to those who, for any reason, were unable to take part in the main pilgrimage to Karbala in Iraq.
The procession began at Imam Hussein Square at dawn and continued toward the holy shrine of Abdul Azim Hassani in Shahr-e Rey. Arbaeen marks the end of a 40-day mourning period following Ashura, which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
