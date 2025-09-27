Iranians show gratitude to Armed Forces with "Well done, Iran" campaign
TEHRAN - A crowd of Iranian citizens, primarily women and children, gathered in Tehran's Haft-e-Tir Square for a ceremony presenting letters, artworks, and handicrafts to a representative of Iran's Armed Forces. The items were collected through the "Dastmarizad Iran" ("Well done, Iran") campaign, organized by the municipality's department of women and family affairs, to express gratitude to soldiers and honor those who were matryed fighting the recent U.S.-Israeli aggression.
Leave a Comment