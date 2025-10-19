South Korean ambassador visits Tehran Times to strengthen bilateral ties
TEHRAN- His Excellency Kim Junpyo, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Iran, led a high-level delegation on a visit to the Tehran Times Newspaper and Mehr News Agency in Tehran on Sunday, October 19. The delegation, which included Cultural Attaché Mr. Kim Jongoh and Deputy Head of Mission Ms. Jongoh Eunkyung Park, engaged in constructive discussions with Mehr Media Group CEO Dr. Mohammad-Mahdi Rahmati and Tehran Times Editor-in-Chief Mr. Mohammad Sarfi.
