Indonesia Marks 80th Independence Anniversary, 75 Years of Ties with Iran in Tehran
The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia held a ceremony to commemorate both the 80th anniversary of Indonesia's independence and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Iran.
The event was attended by numerous foreign diplomats based in Tehran, as well as Iranian officials and representatives from various economic and cultural sectors.
Seyed Sattar Hashemi, Iran's Minister of Information and Communication Technology, was a special guest at the event. In his speech, he emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral relations.
Rolliansyah Soemirat, Indonesia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Iran, also addressed the audience, reaffirming Jakarta's dedication to strengthening its ties with Tehran.
