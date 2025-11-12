Tehran Times hosts Venezuelan envoy to expand bilateral cooperation
José Rafael Silva Aponte, the Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to Iran, paid a visit to the Tehran Times and Mehr News Agency in Tehran on Tuesday. The delegation engaged in constructive discussions with Mehr Media Group CEO Dr. Mohammad-Mahdi Rahmati and Tehran Times Editor-in-Chief Mr. Mohammad Sarfi, with both sides emphasizing the expansion of media and journalistic cooperation between the two countries.
