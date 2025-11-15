Mexican Embassy in Tehran celebrates Day of the Dead with visual arts exhibition by Iranian artists
TEHRAN – The Mexican Embassy in Tehran held a visual arts exhibition from November 3 to 11 to celebrate the tradition of the Day of the Dead. Held in Collaboration with the Tehran Visual Arts Association, the exhibition showcased 40 works of art across various fields, including painting, illustration, graphic design, and sculpture, all created by Iranian artists on the subject of the Day of the Dead, one of Mexico’s most beloved traditions, filled with color, flowers, scents, and memories.
Leave a Comment