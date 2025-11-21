Young Scholars Club materializes Iran’s scientific diplomacy, superiority
In an exclusive interview with the Tehran Times, Reza Hosseini, the head of the Young Scholars Club, elaborated on achievements over the past years.
He said that young and talented Iranian students are a source of honor for the country, materializing the goals of scientific diplomacy and superiority.
The Young Scholars Club prepares students for international Olympiads in mathematics, physics, literature, biology, computer sciences, chemistry, astronomy, and astrophysics.
Leave a Comment