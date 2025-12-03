Ayatollah Khamenei’s vision of freedom and humanity discussed in intl. conference
The International Conference on Nation's Rights and the Legitimate Freedoms in the Intellectual Framework of Ayatollah Khamenei (Leader of the Islamic Revolution) convened Wednesday at the IRIB International Conference Center in Tehran.
The event saw the attendance of Iran’s President, Masoud Pezeshkian, alongside several members of the Guardian Council, including Abbas-Ali Kadkhodaei, who heads the Research Institute of the Guardian Council. Foreign scholars and intellectuals were also in attendance.
Leave a Comment