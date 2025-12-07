"Terror Online" International Contest seeks to combat censorship of artworks on social media
The press conference for the first International Cartoon and Poster Contest "Terror Online" was held on Saturday, December 6, with the presence of Masoud Shojai Tabatabai, the event’s secretary, and Masoud Nejabatí, the head of the jury, in Tehran.
The main goal of the event is to combat the censorship of artworks and present authentic visual narratives of the resistance culture by inviting both Iranian and international artists.
