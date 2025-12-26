Life under displacement in Gaza: A firsthand visual testimony from Rafah and Deir al-Balah
This photo report is compiled by Ezzedine Shallah, a Palestinian filmmaker and researcher displaced by Israel’s war on Gaza. The images document two stages of forced displacement: his bombed home in Rafah (2024) and daily life inside a tent in Deir al-Balah (2025). Taken from within the Gaza Strip, these photographs bear witness to the destruction of civilian homes, the erosion of family life, and the ongoing reality of survival under bombardment, hunger, and uncertainty.
Leave a Comment