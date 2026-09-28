New Tehran gallery blends history with digital tourism
The “Stories of Tehran” gallery is inaugurated at the Kushk-e Bagh-e Honar cultural complex in Tehran’s Abbasabad Cultural and Tourism Zone on September 27, 2026, coinciding with World Tourism Day and Tehran Week. The exhibition presents the capital’s political, social, cultural and artistic history through historical maps, photographs, timelines and interactive displays, while highlighting artificial intelligence and digital technologies as tools for developing future tourism experiences.
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