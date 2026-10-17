Sat 17, October

Photo: M. Hadi Hadadainejad

Iranians rally at Persepolis in defense of national identity after Rubio remarks

TEHRAN – Hundreds of people from Fars Province gathered at the UNESCO-registered Persepolis complex on Wednesday afternoon in a rally dubbed “Devotees of Civilization” to protest recent anti-Iran remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The gathering, held from 15 at Takht-e Jamshid, was aimed at showcasing Iran’s ancient civilization and national identity and conveying a message of resilience to the world.

Iranians rally at Persepolis in defense of national identity after Rubio remarks Iranians rally at Persepolis in defense of national identity after Rubio remarks Iranians rally at Persepolis in defense of national identity after Rubio remarks Iranians rally at Persepolis in defense of national identity after Rubio remarks Iranians rally at Persepolis in defense of national identity after Rubio remarks Iranians rally at Persepolis in defense of national identity after Rubio remarks Iranians rally at Persepolis in defense of national identity after Rubio remarks Iranians rally at Persepolis in defense of national identity after Rubio remarks Iranians rally at Persepolis in defense of national identity after Rubio remarks Iranians rally at Persepolis in defense of national identity after Rubio remarks Iranians rally at Persepolis in defense of national identity after Rubio remarks Iranians rally at Persepolis in defense of national identity after Rubio remarks Iranians rally at Persepolis in defense of national identity after Rubio remarks Iranians rally at Persepolis in defense of national identity after Rubio remarks Iranians rally at Persepolis in defense of national identity after Rubio remarks Iranians rally at Persepolis in defense of national identity after Rubio remarks Iranians rally at Persepolis in defense of national identity after Rubio remarks Iranians rally at Persepolis in defense of national identity after Rubio remarks Iranians rally at Persepolis in defense of national identity after Rubio remarks Iranians rally at Persepolis in defense of national identity after Rubio remarks Iranians rally at Persepolis in defense of national identity after Rubio remarks Iranians rally at Persepolis in defense of national identity after Rubio remarks

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