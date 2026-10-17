Iranians rally at Persepolis in defense of national identity after Rubio remarks
TEHRAN – Hundreds of people from Fars Province gathered at the UNESCO-registered Persepolis complex on Wednesday afternoon in a rally dubbed “Devotees of Civilization” to protest recent anti-Iran remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The gathering, held from 15 at Takht-e Jamshid, was aimed at showcasing Iran’s ancient civilization and national identity and conveying a message of resilience to the world.
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