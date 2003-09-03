Tourism Village to Be Built on Babak Castle Site

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) –- "Following the tourism project of Arasbaran, Eastern Azarbaijan Province, a tourism village will be constructed on the slopes of Babak Castle site," announced Kalibar Governor.

"Allocating a sum of 10b rials, the village will be built by Iran's Touring and Tourism Organization, in a 30,000 square meter area," Qader Kazemi added.

“The village will be accommodated with several inns, restaurants, villas and leisure parks,” said Kazemi.

Other projects of Arasbaran are tourism arbors in the valleys of Mokaidi and Aynaloo at Babak Castle site. A sum of 50b rials has also been allocated for the development and improvement of Kalibar.

Kalibar is located at 150km north-eastern Tabriz. It hosts thousands of tourists annually in summer.