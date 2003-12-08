Glory of Iranian Civilization in Andalusia

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) –- Exhibition of “7,000 Years of Persian Art” which opened on November 25 in Seville, Andalusia, Spain, has been highly acclaimed by thousands of enthusiastic visitors.

Some 180 precious Iranian works of art representing Ancient Iranian history, art, and civilization are on display to familiarize the visitors, especially the youth with the glorious Iranian art.

The President of the Autonomous Government of Andalusia Manuel Chaves and hundreds of Spanish and Iranian political and cultural figures attended the opening ceremony. The Spanish daily “El Pais” wrote in an article, ”Seville Fine Arts Museum has opened a new window to Iranian culture through displaying precious historical artworks brought in from the National Museum of Iran.”

Ancient earthenware, first historical inscriptions, dishes with animal forms, as well as various golden and silver dishes give the chance to every visitor to deeply realize the glory of ancient art and civilization of Iran, the article added. In visiting the exhibition, Andalusia Councilor for Culture Carmen Calvo told the reporters that the exhibit is a good opportunity to “understand beauty” while it is “a proposition for peace and mutual understanding throughout the world.”

She added that it also helps the West review what ancient Iran has bestowed to the world. Spanish daily “El Mundo” in an article dubbed “History and Identity in the Length of 7,000 Years Persian Art” wrote, “Iranian rich culture and civilization which have acted like a crossroads among various cultures and a bridge between the East and the West, have long preserved the Iranian identity.” Another daily “El Correo” also named such an event in Spain “Iran’s Rebirth in Andalusia,” writing, “Ancient Iran has always been the center of attention in the world. This cradle of civilization and the window to the East has fascinated the world.”

Experts believe that such events help the youth in the West, who are greatly under the influence of the Western propaganda against Iran, observe the glory and beauty of ancient Iranian culture and civilization.

The exhibit has so far been held in Austria, Italy, Germany, Belgium, and Switzerland over the last 3 years, being highly acclaimed by visitors.

Co-sponsored by the Spanish La Caixa Cultural and Economic Foundation and National Museum of Iran, the exhibit will run through until January 26, 2004.

According to the secretary general of the ‘La Caixa Cultural and Economic Foundation,’ the number of visitors to the exhibition “7,000 Years of Iranian Art,” previously held in Valencia, was highly surprising. “A total of 72,000 people visited the exhibit (over 1700 visitors daily) which made long queues on some days inevitable,” said Luis Reverter.

The exhibit depicts the development of man through history in Iran, especially the change in the Neolithic age during which the hunting man settled down, began to grow plants, and learned how to tame animals.

“Marlik Earthenware,” “Lorestan Bronze Relics,” and “Hassanloo and Ziviyeh Bronze Works,” are among the ancient works on display. A dozen works in bronze, glass, and silver of the early Islamic era in Iran, as well as a unique handwritten Qur’an of the 10th century C.E. are put on exhibit. RM/SRM END MNA