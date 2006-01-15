Afghanistan keen to cooperate with Iran in IT

TEHRAN - In light of the joint cultural, religious and language commonalities with Iran, Afghanistan is willing to cooperate with the country in all areas in particular in the Information Technologies (IT) and communications sector, noted Afghan Ambassador in Iran, Mohammad Omar Davudzi.

The Afghan official who was making the comments in his meeting with the vice president of Iran’s Union of Software Exporters also noted that, in addition to the transfer of technical know-how and technologies in the field, the Afghan side also calls for Iran’s joint investment with the Afghan side in the sector, the Persian service of Fars News Agency quoted him as saying on Sunday.

Also, during the meeting, it was decided that an exhibition to showcase Iran’s accomplishments in the Information Technologies and Communications sector be held in Afghanistan in the first half of the coming year (Iranian year ends March 20).

The meeting was held on the threshold of the Afghan President Hamid Karzai’s upcoming visit with a number of representatives from Iran’s private sector.