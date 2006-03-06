Renowned Tajik musician Nazari dies at 76

TEHRAN -- Renowned Tajik musician Abdullah Nazari died on Sunday at the age of 76.

He left over 200 recordings, which helped revive the traditional music of Tajikistan.

Nazari, who was a virtuoso of the Central Asian instrument the dotar, used verses of the poetry of Hafez, Sadi, and Jami in his songs.

Tajik Culture Minster Rajabmad Amirov and several officials and musicians participated in his funeral ceremony.

Amirov said that Nazari played a major role in the development of Tajik traditional music, adding that Tajik people are very interested in traditional music sung in Persian.