Rainbow to become monochromatic on February 2?

With the approach of the emergency session of the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors, Iran began a new round of diplomacy over the past few weeks. On the position of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member countries for the February 2 IAEA Board session and the recent negotiations between Iran and the NAM troika in South Africa, one can say:

(1) The NAM grouping, which was formed at the IAEA Board on the initiative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in 2002, plays a significant role as a powerful faction acting against the illegal pressure of major powers imposed since the IAEA Board began discussions on Iran’s nuclear dossier in June 2003.

Although some NAM members on the board disregarded their mutual interests and submitted to the United States’ pressure, NAM has generally resisted quite efficiently. Indeed, no consensus was reached for the September 24 IAEA Board resolution on Iran due to NAM’s efforts. In addition, the resolution might not have been ratified if it were not for the foul play of India.

(2) One should not forget that with some 116 active members, NAM is the largest international organization after the United Nations. Thus, its great worldwide influence on other international organizations should not be ignored.

The rejection of the U.S. representative’s demand that a resolution be issued against the Islamic Republic of Iran at the IAEA General Assembly in September was the result of the same power, and this power can also be exerted in other international situations as well.

(3) The February 2 session will be held in a very different environment. After the IAEA General Assembly session in September, NAM’s strength increased both qualitatively and quantitatively, with the number of NAM states on the IAEA Board being increased to 16 from 14.

In addition, with Syria, Colombia, Cuba, Egypt, Indonesia, Belarus, and Libya replacing the outgoing Pakistan, Vietnam, Tunisia, and Peru on the IAEA Board, NAM’s ability to challenge resolutions like the one issued in September has increased considerably.

(4) NAM members India and South Africa are both permanent members of the Board of Governors and enjoy some special privileges. Cuba has joined the Board of Governors as a member of the NAM troika.

In light of the fact that India is the current chairman of the Group of 77, it is very important and essential that India move in line with the interests of its allies.

After New Delhi’s vote against the Islamic Republic at the September IAEA Board session, the Indian foreign minister was forced to resign due to pressure from Indian opposition groups and the smaller leftist parties in the Congress-led coalition government, which do not tolerate India bowing to the United States.

Along these lines, following Washington’s recent pressure and interference, Indian officials and ordinary citizens objected to the U.S. interference in India’s internal affairs.

(5) Iranian Foreign Minister Manuchehr Mottaki arrived in South Africa on Friday upon the invitation of the NAM troika in order to hold quadripartite negotiations with Cuba, Malaysia, and South Africa. Taking into consideration the Iranian deputy foreign minister’s visit to Malaysia last week, one can conclude that the South African meeting will have a great influence on the ultimate outcome of the February 2 session.

It should not be forgotten that Iranian and NAM troika officials held meetings in Tehran before the IAEA Board session last November, during which IAEA Director General Mohamed ElBaradei actually issued a relatively moderate report in which no resolution against Iran was even suggested.

Add to this the important nuclear negotiations held in Moscow and Beijing between Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary General Ali Larijani and Russian and Chinese officials, and the outcome of the February 2 IAEA Board session is almost predictable.

(6) NAM is a united group of countries with mutual interests. It is composed of both developing and underdeveloped countries. Therefore, NAM’s resistance against major powers on the issue of Iran’s nuclear dossier will both set a significant precedent in international relations and help all countries attain their right to make progress.

(7) Europeans often mock NAM by calling it the Rainbow Coalition. However, for about three years, this so-called colored coalition has undermined the West’s efforts to establish a legal basis for the current situation of “nuclear apartheid”. And if this Rainbow Coalition becomes monochromatic, it could definitely block the West’s dictatorial moves and guide the IAEA to the proper path.