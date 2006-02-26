India, Iran to continue gas project

NEW DELHI (The Tide News) – India and Iran will continue working on the Iran-Pakistan-India gas pipeline, said Navtej Sarna, spokesman of the Indian External Affairs Ministry, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Sarna made the remark after visiting Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mehdi Safari met with top Indian officials, including Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran and National Security Adviser M.K. Narayanan, in New Delhi on Thursday.

They reaffirmed their commitment to the Iran-Pakistan-India gas pipeline and an early ratification of the LNG deal already signed between the two countries, he said.

This is the first high profile bilateral talks since India voted at a International Atomic Energy Agency meeting early this month for the resolution to report Iran to the UN Security Council for its alleged violations of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.