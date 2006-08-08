Landis says test was fatally flawed

LONDON (Reuters) -- Disgraced Tour de France winner Floyd Landis said on Tuesday his positive drugs test was fatally flawed as he continued his media campaign to prove his innocence.

The American rider tested positive for excessive levels of testosterone after his remarkable comeback stage 17 victory but claims the test was not carried out correctly.

"There are extraneous circumstances that indicate there's some strange things going on with this test," Landis told BBC radio.

"You will see that they clearly broke the rules and their excuse was pathetic. The only explanation I can come up with is that there is some agenda here."

Landis said it was wrong for the International Cycling Union (UCI) and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to release details of his failed A test before his second "B sample" had been analyzed.

"The public display of humiliation they've brought upon me, breaking their own rules in the process, and the excuses they've used have been unacceptable in the least.

"I can prove to you and will demonstrate to you that the people at the laboratory are not objective about this. I have evidence to indicate they have the names of the riders connected to the numbers. "In order for them to be objective without any kind of bias it has to be completely anonymous. That has to be a fatal flaw in the system."

Landis is appealing against the decision, a process that could take up to six months.

He has already been sacked by his Swiss team Phonak and, if his appeal fails, will be stripped of the Tour title and banned for two years.

On Monday Landis protested his innocence on TV in the United States, saying that his initial explanations for the positive test -- including drinking whisky the night before -- were the result of suggestions from other people.