New equation in Strait of Hormuz taking shape: Qalibaf

TEHRAN- Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said a “new equation” is emerging in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the US and its allies themselves have endangered maritime security and energy transit through their actions.

In a message posted on his X account, Qalibaf said the security of shipping and energy transit has been put at risk by the US and its allies through violation of the ceasefire and the imposition of a naval blockade on Iran.

“Nevertheless, their evil will certainly be reduced,” the Iranian speaker added.

Qalibaf further stated that Iran is fully aware that continuation of the current situation is intolerable for the United States, while emphasizing that Iran “has not even started yet.”

On February 28, the United States and the Israeli regime launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran, during which the then Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, and several senior military officials were martyred.

Iranian Armed Forces responded with weeks of missile and drone strikes targeting American and Israeli military positions in the occupied territories and the Persian Gulf region, inflicting heavy damage in 100 waves of counterattacks over a period of 40 days.

Iran’s retaliation also featured the country’s closing the strategic Strait of Hormuz to vessels belonging to enemies and their allies.

The Islamic Republic then subjected the waterway to further restrictions, conditioning passage of vessels to their securing permission from relevant Iranian authorities. The latter move came after the US announced continuation of an illegal blockade it has been trying to impose on Iranian vessels and ports.