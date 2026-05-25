LONDON — If the Strait of Hormuz were within the territorial boundaries of any great power, it would be considered a national treasure and sovereign asset, and that power would never relinquish full control over it. This is because of its strategic importance, given that around 11% of global trade passes through it and nearly 20% of the world’s energy supply chains transit the strait.

America wants to deprive Iran of this right, even though it was previously recognized. Iran had overlooked its right to control the strait in previous periods because changing the long-established international approach toward the strait would have caused major upheaval, and Iran did not want confrontation.

The West, led by the United States, created many problems for Iran because of its independent political path, and Iran did not want to create additional issues that could provide America with a pretext for what it would claim was a legitimate military attack. Especially since America had been waiting for any excuse to justify its military campaign and attack on Iran alongside Israel.

America launched the recent war against Iran without any legal or legitimate justification. Iran committed none of the acts that would warrant such a military campaign. This is a campaign aimed at uprooting the independent approach of the Iranian government. It is a campaign against anyone who thinks of becoming independent from the American will, and this is the essence of the matter.

Through this unjust war against Iran, America has actually given Iran a golden opportunity by effectively placing on a silver platter the possibility of moving toward control of the strait. The justification for Iran’s control over the strait lies in the fact that it is a natural right, especially since Iran itself was attacked using this very waterway. Its territorial waters and adjacent waters were used in military operations against it, making control of the strait necessary for protecting its national security.

If we also consider that Iran faces sanctions, blockade, and economic isolation from the West, led by America, then the strait gains double importance. It is not only significant because it controls a major portion of global trade and energy supplies; it also becomes a weapon against sanctions. Sanctions can be met with sanctions, and blockade with blockade.

This weakens America’s ability to enforce economic pressure, especially since sanctions and embargoes have become central tools in U.S. strategic policy for imposing its agenda on other countries. Considering that the damage Iran could inflict on companies, institutions, or countries participating in sanctions against it may exceed the damage caused by American threats against them, Iran can significantly influence U.S. sanctions policy.

The American administration and President Trump believe that through threats, intimidation, and threats to strike Iranian infrastructure and strategic assets, they can force Iran into submission out of fear of worse consequences. This reflects a misunderstanding and miscalculation of Iran’s nature.

The goals that were supposedly set to eliminate Iran through this war were actually strengthened by the war itself. The system became stronger instead of collapsing. The country became more united instead of divided. Border security became stronger instead of weaker. Unity between the people, the leadership, and the nation deepened instead of breaking apart. Millions took to the streets in support of the system and the revolution instead of revolting against it. Likewise, threats only produce positive outcomes in the Iranian case.