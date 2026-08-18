Qalibaf: Hormuz to remain closed until US fulfills MoU commitments

TEHRAN- Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the United States fulfills its commitments under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, including lifting the blockade and removing sanctions on Iran’s oil exports.

Speaking at a virtual parliamentary session, Qalibaf said Iran was pursuing measures, in line with conditions set by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, to compel Washington to respect Iran’s rights through a combination of diplomatic and military efforts.

“Until the US commitments under the [Islamabad] memorandum are implemented, the Strait [of Hormuz] will not be reopened,” Qalibaf said.

He said the commitments included lifting the blockade, releasing Iran’s frozen assets, removing sanctions on Iranian oil exports, ending threats and military operations on all fronts, and fulfilling other obligations set out in the memorandum.

Qalibaf said the opportunity created by the memorandum, including the lifting of the blockade and the ceasefire, had enabled Iran to strengthen its economic resilience and rebuild its defensive capabilities. He added that Iran was prepared to deliver a heavier defeat to its adversary in response to any further hostile action or aggression.

The parliament speaker said the opposing side had accepted the memorandum to end the war out of desperation but soon violated its commitments to offset 'a major political defeat.'

He said the time had therefore come for military action to once again complement diplomacy and provide a practical response to violations of the agreement. He stressed that the Iranian people would remain determined to pursue their rights with unity, courage and rationality.

Qalibaf also warned that the adversary’s new strategy was focused on increasing economic pressure on Iran and undermining domestic cohesion.

