Russia denounces US naval blockade of Iran as ‘completely unacceptable and illegal’

MOSCOW — Russia has reaffirmed its unwavering strategic partnership with Iran, unequivocally condemning the US naval blockade and the military aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Addressing a press briefing in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova delivered a comprehensive critique of Western maritime unilateralism in response to a question regarding Moscow’s stance on Iran’s sovereign right to control the strategic Strait of Hormuz and resist the ongoing American naval blockade.

The background to Zakharova’s remarks is rooted in the dramatic escalation that began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched an unprovoked military campaign against Iran. Following the initial aggression, Washington sought to impose an illegitimate naval blockade in and around the Strait of Hormuz, attempting to sever Iran’s maritime commerce and international logistics.

Zakharova stressed that Moscow’s relationship with Tehran rests on a solid foundation of long-negotiated bilateral agreements, as well as a deep historical tradition tested through times of crisis.

“In the framework of relations with Iran… these relations are shaped based on relevant agreements and arrangements that define our bilateral framework,” Zakharova stated. She acknowledged that while the ratification and implementation process within Iran had taken considerable time, all formal steps were ultimately completed, bringing the foundational agreements into full effect.

Beyond formal treaties, Zakharova emphasized the historical depth of bilateral ties. “We have a long history in our relations with Iran, a history that is far richer, broader, and goes significantly beyond mere existing agreements. Naturally, we also proceed based on the history of our relations, which have been tested across various events and challenges.”

Turning to the crisis in the Persian Gulf, Zakharova reiterated Moscow’s fundamental opposition to the Western coalition’s actions, noting that President Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have repeatedly articulated this position.

“Regarding our stance on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, I believe Russia’s position has been clearly stated,” she stressed. “We have explicitly declared, not just once, and not merely at one level, that we are facing direct, unprovoked aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran and its people.”

Zakharova emphasized that Moscow’s assessment is not opportunistic or emotional, but rooted in an objective analysis of facts. “This is not a temporary stance dependent on daily circumstances, nor an emotional view based on personal opinions. It incorporates the complete set of existing facts and factors.”

Widening her critique, the Russian official framed the US blockade against Iran as part of a broader, systemic effort by Western powers to dismantle the international law of the sea in order to impose their own dictated rules upon the global maritime transit.

“The oceans, instead of being governed by legal frameworks and international regulations, is being turned into an arena of catastrophe, piracy, and absolute lawlessness,” Zakharova warned. “This is not limited to the Strait of Hormuz. It reflects the approach of a narrow group of countries, what we call the ‘global minority,’ toward maritime law, or rather, the destruction of maritime law.”

Zakharova accused Western powers of violating the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in a bid to re-divide the oceans according to their own strategic interests.

While international waters were previously governed by equal rights and responsibilities under international law, she noted that Western nations now view themselves as “exceptional” and seek to replace established law with a self-serving “rules-based global order.”

“They believe that they themselves should dictate these ‘rules,’ and that only they should determine who must execute them and who should not,” Zakharova added. “This is completely unacceptable and extremely dangerous.”

Addressing the US naval blockade of Iran specifically, Zakharova declared the siege legally invalid and humanely indefensible.

“From a legal perspective, the blockade is fundamentally unacceptable. From the standpoint of humanitarian norms and principles, such an action is equally unacceptable,” she affirmed. “Blockades, illegal sanctions, and any measures designed to disrupt the normal trade, communication, and logistical activities of a sovereign state by another state or group of states are unacceptable and completely illegal.”

Zakharova underscored that only the United Nations Security Council possesses the legal authority to restrict the activities of sovereign nations, noting that no such mandate exists for the US actions in the Persian Gulf.

“The only legal mechanism to restrict the activities of states is UN Security Council sanctions,” Zakharova pointed out. “Has the Security Council authorized or sanctioned what is taking place in the Strait of Hormuz? No. And fundamentally, it could not sanction such actions, as they constitute a blatant and absolute violation of international law.”